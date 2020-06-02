The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has ruled the Environmental Protection Agency’s rejection of environmental group’s challenge to a Clean Air Act permit, so ExxonMobil’s can expand its plant was convincing and yielded to its interpretation.
Aaron Stryk, ExxonMobil in Baytown spokesman, said the petrochemical giant agrees with the court’s decision.
“We operate under closely regulated state and federal programs that authorize certain emissions that are inherent in manufacturing; however, our goal is to prevent environmental incidents,” Stryk said. “We are committed to continuous efforts to improve our environmental performance, and our record speaks to that commitment.”
In 2012, ExxonMobil was seeking a Title I pre-construction permit for the construction of a new ethylene production facility in Baytown. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issues the Plantwide Applicability Limitation permits. ExxonMobil applied for the permit and was able to sidestep the major new-source permitting requirements and receive a minor permit instead.
The Environmental Integrity Project and Sierra Club, which claimed ExxonMobil’s ethylene facility was exempt from the requirements of the major new-source permit, both opposed skipping the major permit requirements.
The environmental groups petitioned the EPA in an attempt to get them to oppose it. The EPA stood firm and refused. The reason given was, “any such challenges should be raised through the appropriate Title I permitting procedures or enforcement authorities.” Neither the state nor federal authorities are required to reconsider if the permits meet standards under Title I when the Title V process is ongoing.
The court said Title V does not “tell EPA to reconsider new-source review in the course of Title V permitting.” In addition, the court ruled investigating a source’s pre-construction permit while keeping the amount of pollution emitted the same, does not line up with Title V’s goal of “giving sources more security” when it comes to complying with the Clean Air Act.
Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan stated in his written opinion the environmental groups’ saying the agency should review permits prior to construction under Title V would result in agencies upsetting “states’ permitting decisions with no clear mandate from Congress to do so.”
The group’s petition was not reviewed by the court. Two judges - Judges Catharina Haynes and James E. Graves Jr. - joined the opinion.
