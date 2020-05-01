A 25-year-old Houston man, Isaiah Terrelle Howard, is in the Harris County Jail after leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit around Houston that ended with an exchange of gunfire with police in the 4700 block of Interstate 10 in Baytown Wednesday night.
Howard was struck by gunfire from Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Baytown police officer and flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital by helicopter, but later released into Sheriff’s Office custody and jailed. Officers were not injured.
Bond has not yet been set on two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, according to the Harris County District Clerk website Thursday. He also faces two lesser charges of no driver license on demand and evading arrest in a vehicle.
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said the pursuit started in the area of Interstate 10 and Uvalde Road just east of Houston when a sheriff’s deputy tried to make a traffic stop on Howard. Howard fled, leading police on a pursuit across Houston and on Loop 610 before returning to the east side and crossing into Baytown about 9:55 p.m.
Baytown officers were able to deploy spike strips in front of Howard’s vehicle, which forced him to a stop near San Jacinto Mall near the road construction on the new freeway entrance ramp.
Police said Howard got out of his car and fired at police. Four officers returned fire—one Baytown officer and three HCSO deputies, Dorris said.
He declined to identify the Baytown officer involved in the shooting, but said the officer is a 10-year veteran of the department who is currently assigned to the Patrol Bureau as a member of the uniformed Hot Spot Unit.
Dorris said it will likely be several days before investigators determine which officers’ gunshots actually struck Howard.
Even though the shooting was not fatal, it is going through the standard investigation by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and Baytown Internal Affairs. HCSO spokesman Thomas Gilliland said a corresponding investigation is underway by the Sheriff’s Office internal affairs investigators and Office of the Inspector General.
The Baytown officer was also placed on paid administrative leave for several days before returning to duty. “Although it was non-fatal, it is still very traumatic for the officers and therefore we require officers to take the time off for their well-being,” Dorris said.
The interstate was closed for the police investigation until about 3:50 a.m., Dorris said.
