A state representative who asked the state to investigate the City of Mont Belvieu and Barbers Hill ISD over encouraging people to use mail-in ballots instead of in-person voting for the May 2 election says Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton backs him up.
Barbers Hill and the City of Mont Belvieu leaders strongly disagree and vowed to proceed with elections and encouraging voters who do not want to vote in person because of the coronavirus to apply for and use mail-in ballots.
“We will be upholding democracy on May 2 in a joint election with Barbers Hill ISD giving all eligible voters the right for their voices to be heard,” said Mont Belvieu City Manager Nathan Watkins.
Meanwhile, State Judge Tim Sulak, with the 353rd District Court in Travis County, said Wednesday he is going to ease restrictions on mail-in voting by issuing a temporary injunction that allows people afraid of getting the virus to use mail-in balloting for the July runoff elections. Paxton’s office is expected to appeal the judge’s ruling.
District 128 Rep. Briscoe Cain sent a letter to Paxton’s office requesting a criminal investigation to see if either the district, the city, or both violated Texas Election Code provisions. Cain claims at least three provisions of the code could lead to prosecution for causing people to unlawfully apply for a ballot.
Cain has pointed to an opinion Paxton released Wednesday in response to State Rep. Stephanie Klick’s request for guidance on whether Texans can say they are disabled out of fear of contracting COVID-19 and be able to use a mail-in ballot.
“Mail ballots based on disability are specifically reserved for those who are physically ill and cannot vote in-person as a result,” Paxton said. “Fear of contracting COVID-19 does not amount to a sickness or physical condition as required by the Legislature. The integrity of our democratic election process must be maintained, and law established by our Legislature must be followed consistently.”
Cain said Paxton’s letter vindicates him as well as District 23 State Rep. Mayes Middleton, who has also expressed concerns over Mont Belvieu and Barbers Hill using mail-in ballots May 2 rather than moving the election to November.
“The AG’s letter clearly demonstrates the position that Rep. Middleton and I have repeatedly advanced,” Cain said. “The way these local government officials chose to put the integrity of their elections at risk is shameful.”
As far as the AG opinion, Watkins said nothing has changed on his end.
“The City of Mont Belvieu is in receipt of the Attorney General’s advisory opinion regarding voting by mail,” Watkins said. “The opinion in no way changes how the city approaches the upcoming election.”
Barbers Hill ISD Superintendent Dr. Greg Poole was equally as adamant about the May 2 election.
“The most basic tenet of the Republican Party is local control, and it is shameful a local Republican rep that doesn’t represent a single one of our taxpayers is seeking to undermine local control,” Poole said. “We have two exceptional entities governed by two outstanding boards choosing to legally hold locally-needed essential elections. Barbers Hill ISD will continue to focus on the safety of our students while keeping our tax rate one of the lowest in the Houston area.”
Although on March 18, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation allowing local officials to move their elections from May to Nov. 3 by suspending Texas Election Code provisions, Poole has stated part of the decision was made to continue with the May 2 election was in relation to a $277.5 bond the district called for in January. He has pointed to the district growth, saying they cannot wait to turn dirt on necessary improvements included in the bond. There are also two school board positions up for election. Mont Belvieu has a mayoral election between incumbent Nick Dixon and challenger Kevin Yeager. Two council positions are also up.
Cain said he is sympathetic to both the district’s and city’s concerns.
“But encouraging people to vote this way is illegally, and they could open up the person illegally applying for it for prosecution,” Cain said. “I do not think a district attorney or a court would hold someone accountable for requesting a ballot based on disability when government officials are telling them to do it. But people should be held accountable for telling someone to do something illegal. Voters trusted them that what they were telling them was correct.”
Stephen Chang, Texas Secretary of State spokesman, said his office had advised municipalities to move their elections. In a mass email sent by Chang, it references Abbott’s Executive Order GA 14 and states, “If you don’t move your May 2nd election, you are subjecting voters to health risks and potential criminal violations. Failure to postpone your election will put your election at severe risk for an election contest.”
Chang further stated while Abbott cannot unilaterally postpone municipal elections, he can authorize applicable elections entities such as municipalities to move their elections.
Some cities say they are also going ahead with the May 2 election.
Port Lavaca officials said they are planning to hold its election May 2. The city’s mayor, Jack Whitlow, said if they move to November, there would be more polling locations since it would include both the city and county elections. He said it would be difficult to hire election workers to handle all of the polling locations.
State judge to expand vote by mail
By PAUL J. WEBER, Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas — A judge Wednesday moved toward lifting Texas’ restrictions on voting by mail, which President Donald Trump has taken a hard line against even as states controlled by Republicans make it more widely available during the coronavirus pandemic.
Texas has not been one of them. But state District Judge Tim Sulak of Austin said he was inclined to side with Democrats who sued to at least temporarily expand access to mail-in voting in Texas, which under normal circumstances is generally limited by law to those 65 or older or those with a “sickness or physical condition” that prevents them from casting a ballot in person.
Sulak, who didn’t immediately issue an order but signaled it was forthcoming, imagined the dilemma facing voters during a hearing that was held over video conference because of coronavirus restrictions. He said he could see voters facing a choice —- vote in person despite the dangers posed by COVID-19, or “Do I risk it and hope that it comes out OK?”
The state is expected to appeal the decision.
“Common sense and the spirit of the law won over the attorney general’s inexplicable stance that voters’ susceptibility to COVID-19 isn’t a physical condition under the law today,” said Joaquin Gonzalez, an attorney for the Texas Civil Rights Project.
Texas was originally scheduled to have primary runoff elections next week, but Republican Gov. Greg Abbott moved the date to July.
Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had defended the state’s current restrictions earlier Wednesday in a letter to a GOP lawmaker. He also warned that anyone encouraging Texas voters to apply for a mail-in ballot during the pandemic could face prosecution.
“Mail ballots based on disability are specifically reserved for those who are physically ill and cannot vote in-person as a result. Fear of contracting COVID-19 does not amount to a sickness or physical condition as required by the Legislature,” Paxton said in a statement.
Trump has claimed without evidence that expanding mail-in voting will increase voter fraud. But Republican state officials in Iowa, Ohio and West Virginia have all taken steps to ease access to mail-in ballots, following health officials’ warnings that voting in person can risk transmission of the deadly virus.
Nebraska’s Republican governor has also urged voters to apply for absentee ballots, and Florida’s GOP chairman says the party will continue to run a robust vote-by-mail program.
Trump’s hard line appears to be driven by his personal suspicions and concerns about his own reelection prospects. Statewide mail-in voting “doesn’t work out well for Republicans,” he tweeted last week without explanation.
