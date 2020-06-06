As police use of force is again dominating the headlines, Baytown is still waiting for the Harris County District Attorney to decide if charges are warranted against a Baytown police officer who fatally shot Pamela Turner in May 2019 during an attempted arrest for outstanding warrants.
Baytown Police Chief Keith Dougherty asked the Texas Rangers to take over the investigation into her death to avoid an appearance of conflict of interest. The Rangers completed that investigation in the fall and turned over their report to both the District Attorney’s Office and later to the Baytown Police Department.
The police department said it will not complete its Internal Affairs investigation until the District Attorney’s Office takes its action.
However, the Civil Rights Division of the District Attorney’s Office, which investigates police shootings, has a massive backlog of cases related to a fatal Houston Police Department shooting that revealed a large number of cases from that department with tainted evidence.
Now, with courts operating at limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the District Attorney’s Office will not estimate how long it will be before the case is sent to a Grand Jury, which will ultimately decide if charges will be filed.
If the Grand Jury does not pursue charges, it will then be up to the Baytown Police Department to determine if the officer will face termination or other disciplinary action.
