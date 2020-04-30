Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas will allow some businesses — like retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls — to open as early as Friday.
Abbott also said a second wave of openings and looser restrictions that will include barbershops, hair salons, bars and gyms could go into effect as early as May 18, as long as the state sees “two weeks of data to confirm no flare-up of COVID-19.”
Nationally, retail sales fell 8.7% in March, according to Forbes. And the numbers for April are expected to be much worse.
In Baytown, it is unclear how many stores retail outlets, shuttered during the stay-at-order in April, will be reopening on a limited basis.
For smaller retail businesses in Baytown, there have been struggles, but also some rays of sunshine through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ashton Kitchen, co-owner of Haute Stuff Boutique on Massey Tompkins Road, said her store has been able to survive mostly due in part to the internet.
“We have not slowed down for business, and we’ve actually upped ourselves by 15% this month,” Kitchen said. “We are not slacking in that area but we have been utilizing different streams of selling like Facebook and online. We are just handling it the best we can.”
Kitchen said they have not had to resort to using small business loans through the federal government.
Kitchen said her store would open next week instead of Friday since they are remodeling.
“I cannot wait until we see our customers again,” Kitchen said. “Once we reopen, we will implement precautions such as wearing face masks, and we will sanitize all of the apparel. If someone tries it on, it will be sanitized. Also, all door handles sanitized and washed down every hour. As long as people will come in, we will sanitize and stay clean.”
COVID-19 has also forced bigger retail stores to either find other ways to make sales or close altogether. Macy’s and JCPenney’s at San Jacinto Mall not only had to shut their doors, but they are also contending with demolition related to the upcoming San Jacinto Marketplace.
Mall manager Mary Evans said they are waiting to hear from the stores about plans for reopening.
“I do expect to hear from them, I just do not know when,” Evans said.
Jacqueline King, Macy’s spokeswoman, gave a statement about its stores reopening.
“We anticipate that not all stores will reopen at once, with openings staggered based on geographic recoveries,” King said.
Dione Martin, JCPenney spokeswoman, also addressed when its stores are going to reopen through a statement. “While we look forward to reopening our stores and welcoming our associates and customers back, we’re complying with state and local orders as well as looking beyond. We want to ensure our associates and customers are safe – and that our customers feel comfortable shopping again.”
The Kohl’s on Garth is offering Store Drive Up service. To utilize this method, visit www.kohls.com/feature/driveup.jsp.
Kohl’s is also considering measures, such as phased store reopenings, limited store hours, early hours for seniors and at-risk individuals, options around fitting rooms, and possible additional measures for customer service interactions, including how returns are processed.
Bars, barbershops, hair salons and gyms remain closed, as do universities and schools.
Abbott’s order on business capacity can be enforced through fines or threats of 180 days in jail for business owners for violations. Or a regulated business could lose their license to operate.
Libraries sticking with curbside service
Libraries, museums and churches were among the services that can begin reopening Friday under a new executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott. The local reaction so far appears enthusiastic but cautious.
The Chambers County library system will resume curbside book checkout Monday, but no word yet on reopening its facilities.
The main library in Anahuac and the branch libraries in Mont Belvieu and Winnie will all offer patrons the opportunity to request books either online or by telephone.
When the books are ready, patrons can drive to the library and call from their car to let the library staff know they have arrived. Then, the patron should open the car’s trunk or back seat door and get back in the car. A staff member will come out and place the checked-out materials directly in the vehicle.
Hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. Each library has its own phone number: Anahuac is 409-267-2554; Mont Belvieu is 281-576-2245 and Winnie is 409-296-8245.
Sterling Municipal Library in Baytown already has curbside pickup in place with a similar procedure. Its hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The phone number is 281-427-7331, extension 2.
Library director Jamie Eustace said plans are in the works to re-open the library building, but no date has been set yet.
“We are in communication with other area libraries to establish best practices. At this time, no other library has indicated a re-opening date,” she said. “Staff and customer safety are our top priority and we are exploring ways to create the safest conditions for our re-opening.”
When the library building reopens, she said, it will happen in phases beginning with limited services. All programming will remain “virtual” for the foreseeable future.
Baytown Tourism
Like many Baytown city employees, the Baytown Tourism staff will return to its offices next week. Tourism coordinator Anna Enderli Yowell said she expects the department to open its office at the Brunson Theater to the public about the middle of the week, once new procedures are in place.
Museums
The Baytown Historical Museum on Defee Street hasn’t set a reopening date. Museum director Terry Presley said, “I am in the process of getting a protective shield installed at the front desk before we open the doors again.”
The historic buildings at Republic of Texas Plaza are normally open to the public the last Saturday of each month.
A spokesperson for the Baytown Historical Preservation Association, which operates the buildings, said, “We are hoping to return to our schedule and open the last Saturday in May from 1 to 3.”
Churches
Most Baytown-area churches appear to be sticking with online worship services for now.
The children’s and students’ ministries at Cedar Bayou Grace are holding an FX-Family Experience Drive-Thru Edition at 11 a.m. Sunday in the church parking lot with an opportunity to speak or pray with pastoral staff—from a distance.
— Mark Fleming contributed to this report
