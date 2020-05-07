Goose Creek CISD will hold a virtual graduation this month as well as a face-to-face graduation ceremony later this summer.
“Our plans include a virtual graduation in May and a face-to-face ceremony in July,” Matt Bolinger, executive director of strategic planning and innovation, reported to the school board this week. “The safety guidelines are in a state of flux right now. So, we are working on future plans, but it is like hitting a moving target.”
After meeting with senior officers, Bolinger said the students expressed an interest to walk across the stage and get a diploma.
“We put out a survey and had over 3,000 responses,” Bolinger said. “About 70% of those students expressed a strong interest in a face-to-face ceremony. About 20 to 30% would not be able to attend because they are either going into the military or have work requirements at that time or have to attend summer school at college.”
Bolinger said for the virtual ceremony, they would try to include as many traditional components as possible.
“Students can submit a personal photo, a senior portrait and a couple of quotes,” he said. “One quote is about their plans after high school, and the other is regarding their favorite memory in high school. And, we’ll have a recognition video for each high school.”
Bolinger added the senior speeches, such as those from the valedictorian and salutatorian, will be included. Virtual programs are going to be made available, and physical programs will be available when students retrieve their diploma. The ceremony will be streamed from the district’s website and on the City of Baytown’s channel, Channel 16.
The virtual ceremony will also include a social wall/watch party where family and friends can share positive comments during the streaming of the graduation. In addition, each student will receive a flash drive with the 2020 senior videos and of the graduation ceremony.
Bolinger said the July face-to-face ceremony is tentatively planned for Stallworth Stadium.
“This will provide a processional and enable students to walk across the stage and receive a diploma,” he said.
Bolinger cautioned future circumstances related to COVID-19 would determine specific plans for the event.
