United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County has supported the community in many ways including program funding for local agencies and Hurricane Harvey disaster relief. Today, the community is facing a new disaster: Coronavirus, a health crisis with added negative economic affects that could be long lasting.
“Our community has been through a lot in the past few years,” said UWGBACC’S Board President, Nick Woolery, “and together we will get through this new crisis.”
In response to the COVID-19 crisis, UWGBACC is in communication with volunteer leadership, community leaders and service providers. They began weekly virtual meetings with local nonprofit organizations and other response groups.
The United way is actively collecting information about the need for resources and services and will work with local agencies to help meet the needs. Together, it will coordinate resources for local families and individuals impacted by the health crisis and coinciding financial fears we are facing today and for the immediate future.
United Way of Greater Baytown Area & Chambers County:
• Has established the COVID-19 Emergency Fund, https://www.unitedwaygbacc.org/give. UWGBACC is raising funds to help alleviate the burden it has on individuals’ well-being and basic needs.
This fund is beyond the annual fundraising effort which will still need everyone’s support;
• Has established a resource page at https://www.unitedwaygbacc.org/covid-19-updates-and-resources that includes scheduled food distribution;
• Is in communication with local nonprofit partners to get frequent updates on current demands for service;
• Is providing updates to 2-1-1 Texas, a free helpline, to increase accuracy on currently available resources; and
• Is promoting volunteer opportunities, which are limited due to this crisis.
Even with the Stay Home order in place, there are ways you can help the community get through this crisis:
• Make a financial donation by giving online at https://www.unitedwaygbacc.org/give, or send a check to UWGBACC, 5309 Decker Drive, Baytown, TX 77520, or call 281-424-5922 for assistance in making your gift. Funds raised will be granted to local agencies who are responding to the community needs during this crisis.
• When you hear of someone in need, refer them to 2-1-1. This is a free call-in referral program that will help people navigate available resources. UWGBACC is actively working with local nonprofits to keep this information up to date.
• Purchase hygiene items, diapers, and school supplies and have them sent directly to UWGBACC, 5309 Decker Drive, Baytown, TX 77520.
An updated list of needs can be found on the resource page at https://www.unitedwaygbacc.org/covid-19-updates-and-resources, or call 281-424-5922 for assistance in making your gift.
• Register to volunteer online at https://volunteer.unitedwaygbacc.org/ or call UWGBACC at 281-424-5922 to coordinate a drive.
