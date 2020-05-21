The food distribution push continues for Hearts and Hands of Baytown as more are scheduled in the upcoming weeks – along with others – in the area.
“Efforts continue to get fresh produce and staples into the hands of those beautiful families who patiently wait as we prepare to load the vehicles,” Hearts and Hands of Baytown Executive Director Nikki Rincon said.
Rincon said there is a “big need” for volunteers and she hopes more of them can derive joy from packing “fruits and vegetables knowing they are going on someone’s table that may not otherwise have the bounty to share with their family.”
To volunteer, visit the United Way of Greater Baytown and Chambers County website and click on the Volunteer button. For more information contact Traci Dillard from the UWGBACC at tracid@unitedwaygbacc.org.
Upcoming food distribution events
Friday: Hearts and Hands of Baytown – 9 a.m. to noon, Hillside Church, 12319 Highway 146 in Mont Belvieu.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church of Mont Belvieu,10629 Eagle Drive. food pantry from 9-11 a.m.
May 30: Hearts and Hands of Baytown – 9 a.m. to noon, Robert E. Lee High School, while supplies last. Considered an exceptionally large distribution with 30 expected pallets arriving from Houston Food Bank. Masks will also be distributed to families.
June 3: Hearts and Hands of Baytown – 9 a.m. to noon, Faith Family Church, 6500 N. Main St. in Baytown.
