Baytown firefighters extinguished an early morning fire that consumed an auto paint and body shop on Texas Avenue. No one was injured in the blaze.
According to Baytown Assistant Chief Dana Dalbey the call came in at 3:05 a.m. Sunday.
Dalbey said dispatch notes indicate the fire was in the 1600 block of West Texas at the shop, but there was no hazardous material.
Dalbey said a caller stated she was getting neighbors out of the house next door.
“The caller said there were several vehicles at the location, and she could see smoke and flame,” Dalbey said.
The caller also reported she could hear small explosions inside the building, Dalbey said.
“Fire crews arrived on scene to find a detached building fully engulfed,” Dalbey said.
A recreational vehicle was found to be in flames, as were six other vehicles.
“Investigators were unable to determine the cause of the fire due to extend of damage,” Dalbey said. “No one was on the property at the time of arrival by fire department personnel.”
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, Dalbey said.
