When COVID-19 began to force people into social distancing, the City of Baytown had to resort to other means to communicate with its citizens.
One person that helped the city step up its messaging during the pandemic is Lloyd Lively, the city’s multimedia specialist and program director of Baytown’s Channel 16. Lively talked about how the city was already ahead of the game when it came to keeping citizen’s informed throughout the pandemic.
“The city has been moving forward in multimedia platforms to get our messages out to the citizens of Baytown for quite some time,” Lively said. “So, we didn’t have to scramble too much to accommodate the needs of our city, commissions, and boards to continue to do business on behalf of our citizens. It just became more prevalent.”
The city has posted messages on its Facebook page as well as its Twitter page to keep people informed about events but also COVID-19 information. Lloyd was continually posting about the number of COVID-19 cases in Baytown from Harris County Public Health, a job he is still performing. Other times, he would post a message from Mayor Brandon Capetillo, who gave updates on how the city is handling the crisis. He would also post about COVID-19-releated events such as the free masks giveaway in May and testing for the virus at Stallworth Stadium.
Lively said there was not much adjustment to his work even after COVID-19 hit.
“In the beginning, I was able to telecommute from home and only came into the office when that wasn’t an option,” Lively said. “I would record out on location around the city or at officially-posted meeting. The state changed some open meeting requirements giving commission and board members the ability to telecommute into the meetings from off-site locations. This presented the challenge of capturing those digital meeting formats for official record, but we quickly solved that challenge and are moving forward with better and more permanent solutions.”
Lively used his creative skills for a recent Memorial Day video. Since the annual in-person event was canceled due to concerns elderly veterans might contract COVID-19, Lively created a video using VFW Post 912 Commander Jerry Johnson reading the names of those from Baytown that given the ultimate sacrifice.
Lively said he wanted to convey the proper gratitude to veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms and country. Parks and Recreation Department Scott Johnson and Assistant City Manager Kevin Troller assisted in the making of the video, which was posted on social media and served to honor fallen veterans even though participants were not able to do it in person.
Lively spoke about what is next for his department.
“We were already expanding our communications to include more visual and video components in our social platforms, YouTube channel, and Baytown 16, our television station,” he said. “We will just continue to expand and proliferate those platforms even more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.