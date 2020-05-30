The Barbers Hill High School Class of 2020 was able to celebrate a graduation ceremony despite the COVID-19 pandemic Friday night at Eagle Stadium. Julian Aguirre takes part in the pre-ceremony staging. A total of 364 students graduated this year.
