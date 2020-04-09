Council will consider repealing the current budget tonight for the Bayland Island hotel/convention project and approving an updated budget.
The previous budget, approved under Resolution No. 2537 in September 2018, is being repealed and replaced with an updated budget for accuracy, said Mark Miller, City of Baytown spokesman. The new budget is practically the same as the current one at $63.6 million.
The new proposed budget shows the city is paying $21.1 million for the convention center, a figure city officials have repeatedly said is its obligated contribution. The 208-key hotel portion is $42.5 million, which the city said was dependent on private investors.
In October, city officials said the overall costs for the hotel/convention center would run about $63.6 million, which was $5.2 million more than initial estimates. City officials said the higher costs were due in part of the yet-to-be-named new hotel brand. Marriot International and Hilton were at one time expected to be the hotel’s brand, but both dropped out of the project. The new hotel brand has not yet been publicly announced.
Before council considers repealing the old budget, it will first go through the Baytown Hospitality Public Facilities Corporation and the Municipal Development District for its recommendation. If the MDD approves, it will head to council for approval. MDD will also consider extending an agreement with its financial advisor, Hilltop Securities, for another year. The first agreement expires April 30. The cost for the new agreement is $19,500 plus $1.75 per thousand over $5,000,000.
The MDD will also consider approving more funding for legal services from Winstead PC for $105,000 related to the hotel/convention center project. In March, council agreed to pay the firm $105,000 for legal services because of “complexities and changes concerning the transaction.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is not allowed to be present at the meetings. You can still listen in and participate by using zoom.com.
The MDD and Baytown Hospitality Public Facilities Corporation meetings are both at 4:30 p.m. today. To listen or participate in the MDD meeting, call 1-888-788-0099 and use the Meeting ID - 280 217 591. For the corporation meeting, call 1-888-788-0099 and use the Meeting ID - 280 217 591.
There is also a Baytown City Council Work Session at 5:30 p.m. To attend via telephone, call 1-888-788-0099 and use the Meeting ID - 919-616-601.
For the council meeting itself, which begins at 6:30 p.m. tonight, you can attend via video conference by logging onto www.zoom.com, clicking the “join a meeting” button in the top right-hand corner and use the Meeting ID - 293-639-819. To attend the meeting just on the phone, call 1-888-788-0099 and use the Meeting ID - 293-639-819.
