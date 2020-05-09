New Barbers Hill volleyball coach Casey Veen is a woman with a personality she calls “crazy.”
Crazy or conventional, Veen gets a lot of the woman she is from her mother Dale Mulryan, who still lives in Anahuac, where she raised her daughter.
“She is by far the coolest and most generous mom out there,” Veen said. “Her selfless actions and bubbly personality is what draws people to her. You could say she is always the life of the party.”
It is a life that Mulryan has fought hard to maintain and that fighting spirit is also one that has impacted her family.
“She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 and like everything she does, she fought it with her crazy sense of humor and positive outlook,” Veen said. “The doctors and nurses always looked forward to seeing ‘Ms. Dale’ and hearing her jokes. Going through chemo and radiation, she didn’t miss one day of work. She is the toughest woman I know. I love her with all my heart, and I am blessed to have her in my life.”
Veen’s love for her mother came through the normal battles and rites of passage a daughter will encounter with a mom.
But it’s all good now.
“Growing up, we fought like most mother and daughters do,” Veen said. “Now, I have to call her every day just to hear her. She is my best friend, the best mom, and now the best Mimi. Happy Mother’s Day.”
