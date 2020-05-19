Customers of a Baytown food preparation company say they are out of money after ordering and paying for services they never received.
The Preparation Company offers meals where people can pay ahead of time and have them delivered to their homes or offices. Kaci Sutton runs the company, and it has been in operation since 2017. Some are claiming they paid the company for meals but never received them.
Cynthia Carmona of Baytown is one of those customers.
“I purchased a local plan, which was buy one and get the same amount for free,” Carmona said. “I bought 40 meals and was supposed to get another 40 meals for free, totaling 80 meals. They would be delivered to my work once a week.”
Carmona said she made the order, which cost nearly $400, in February.
“I made one order, and the following week she started saying she had family emergencies, and they were having issues with a new building and couldn’t pay the rent,” Carmona said. “After that, we started not hearing much from her at all. … So, I asked for a refund.”
Carmona said she was told the money was sent. But two months went by, and she did not receive it.
“They couldn’t send it because they didn’t have it anymore,” Carmona said. “There are some that spent nearly $1,000 with her and had not heard anything.”
Carmona said she started to ask around and see if anyone else was having issues with the Preparation Company.
“She actually has people that go back to November that she has not refunded,” Carmona said.
Edna Wisdom of Crosby and her husband also ordered food from the company. Things were fine at first, but then they began to have issues as well.
“It started with my husband. He had been hearing things about her through his job at ExxonMobil. He ordered lunch through her since it was the easiest thing to do,” Wisdom said. “So, he paid for one week to test it out. We got those meals, and the food was not terrible. She had a deal going where you buy one month and get one month free. So, we bought about three to four months’ worth. It was about 10 meals a week we were supposed to receive. My husband paid about $700 for that.”
Wisdom said she would email Sutton and would receive responses saying the refunds would come within the week, but nothing ever arrived.
“Then, they just stopped responding and posting,” Wisdom said.
Wisdom then noticed the company’s Facebook page was gone.
KPRC Channel 2’s consumer expert Amy Davis contacted Wisdom and Carmona.
Wisdom said the day she was interviewed by KPRC, her husband came home, and looking shocked.
“He said Kaci just paid me back through Cash App,” she said. “Then, she paid Cynthia paid back, and no one else, and they were all mad.”
Wisdom said although the money was refunded, she is trying to get the others their money back as well.
Sutton provided a few comments about the situation herself.
“We are in the middle of handling this in the middle of the pandemic, and we are continuing to make it right,” Sutton said. “ We are currently having to close down due to sending the refunds out first. We have been in business and continue to stay in business. People are facing hard times right now and want their money back for services that are being paused at the moment.”
Sutton added her business is temporarily closed until they can get the funding to re-open.
“We plan to make it right and are doing everything in our nature we can as a small business,” Sutton said. “Our end goal is to save our employees and give back the refunds that are approved.”
Sutton declined to say more.
