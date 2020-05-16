Council approves issuance of $4.7 M tax bonds
Council approved a proposed issuance of $4.7 million in unlimited tax bonds by Harris County Municipal Utility District No. 459.
City Manager Rick Davis said the MUD is within the city and covers Hunters Creek and Goose Creek Reserve subdivisions.
“It is a formality for the council to approve this once we have certified them, and they have met certain (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) mandated requirements,” Davis said. “Then, the consent of the issuance of bonds is mostly a formality. The council cannot say no if they meet all of the state requirements.”
Council approves Citizen’s Bank renovation agreement
After the Municipal Development District approved an agreement to fund a renovation project for the Citizen’s Bank building on Texas Avenue, council did its part and approved it as well.
The interlocal agreement will fund a portion of the project for $113,775.
The old building, which once housed the Citizen’s Bank, sits next to the renovated Brunson Theater, now a tourist information center/business incubator. It has stood vacant for a number of years and has decayed. Preserving the building for the integrity of the Downtown Arts District is an initiative of the city’s Texas Avenue revival.
City officials also realized the Utility Billing Offices on Market Street are housed in an older building that is relatively small and lacks privacy for billing customers. The staff numbers have outgrown the building’s space resulting in cramped working conditions.
The plan is to renovate the existing Citizen’s Bank building and use a portion of it to house the city’s Utility Billing Division of the Finance Department.
Council also approved an amendment with Element Architects for the company to provide design documents for the bank’s renovated space to be used as a utility billing office.
Contract to install wayfinding signs approved
Council has approved a $254,248 contract with Geograph Industries, Inc. for the city’s Wayfinding Signage Project.
“We’ve been working on this for two-and-a-half years, and it is time to deploy it,” City Manager Rick Davis said.
The contract consists of all necessary parts, materials, equipment, freight, delivery, construction, installation, labor, time, and any other costs associated with the project.
The signs are going to be installed in the Texas Department of Transportation right of ways, citywide locations, and within the Downtown Arts District.
Davis said he hopes to see the signs installed by the end of the year.
