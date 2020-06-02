While Gov. Greg Abbott declared Monday the appropriate day for public schools to reopen for personnel, the Texas State Teachers Association contends that it is too early to reopen schools.
According to the TSTA, their concern focuses on summer school classes and want state and local districts to “enforce a detailed list of safety requirements for school campuses before reopening buildings to students and school employees.”
TSTA wants adequate supplies of protective gear for everyone in every school workplace.
Goose Creek CISD re-opened its door to some employees on Monday and the plan, at this point, is to have a condensed face-to-face summer school program run from July 20-31 with fewer students than usual in each classroom.
Barbers Hill also reopened district offices on Monday.
“While we certainly understand TSTA’s position, our district is not planning to reopen schools until July 20-31 for summer school,” Goose Creek CISD Supt. Randal O’Brien said. “Our departments have been divided into teams, which will work either two, three or four 10-hour days each week, providing more separation of employees.”
GCCISD Director of Communications Susan Passmore said it will “send out some surveys to the staff and the community to see what kind of answers we get about people feeling safe to come back.”
Those surveys are expected go out to employees and all GCCISD families and once they get them back, they will be looked over and discussed while moving forward.
O’Brien said the district can only do so much in a time of the unknown.
“Clearly, we cannot predict the future and will not speak to it, other than to say that we have administrative employees whose primary roles are to evaluate safety protocols and to make recommendations for adjusting those protocols as needed, based upon changes in the pandemic’s impact on our nation, our state and specifically the eastern corridor to the fourth largest city in America,” O’Brien said.
The first day for classes is still expected to be Aug. 13.
O’Brien noted the work of Dr. Anthony Price who leads the said committee along with Dr. Precious Reimonenq, Mike Rasmussen, Stephanie Myers and Tisha Pena who have worked in concert with “key citizen stakeholders” who developed a summertime plan for employees to return to work on a staggered two-day, face-to-face, two-day virtual work week.
“We believe this reduced staff approach in conjunction with following all CDC measures will provide reasonable safety for our employees,” O’Brien said. “Our current intentions are to follow the published 20-21 school calendar to begin the new school year. We have monitored other school districts across the greater Houston metroplex and can approximate that a majority of them are also sticking with their original calendars. The few that have announced alternate start dates are of mixed review. Some are planning to start earlier, and others to start school later than originally posted. Their reasons vary, but one common thread for the early starters is the consideration of year-round school.”
With the plan to reopen schools in August, O’Brien is confident they can move forward – under current conditions – well and good.
“We recognize that not all students and staff will be physically, mentally or emotionally prepared to return to the regular schedule and we are currently surveying them to identify the percentage of those who defer to a virtual model,” he said. “While we are like everyone else, in the sense of wanting something ‘normal’, we recognize that in adapting to meet everyone’s needs, we may never see our old version of normal again. From this, we will glean opportunity for broadening our horizons and continuing to seek innovative ways to provide an excellent education to our community.”
Some protocols for Goose Creek employees will include:
• Screen all employees as they enter a school facility for any signs of possible COVID-19
• A diagnosed individual can return to school if they have gone 72 hours since a confirmed recovery, a showing of improved respiratory function and seven days having at least passed since symptoms first became apparent.
• If one wants to return to work before completing the above protocols, they will need clearing from a medical professional.
School visitors will also be seen by appointment only or to drop off paperwork and walk-ins will be limited based on capacity. Only essential participants will be allowed for appointments, i.e. a parent with student or employee only and additional family members will not be allowed to attend.
Barbers Hill ISD plans to begin summer school classes June 8 to run through July 2 - and also released its TEA COVID guidelines for summer school and summer employees that include:
-Students attending both sessions of summer school should bring a sack lunch.
-Buses are being sanitized after every run as well as social distancing
-Less than 10 students are in one class and desks are six-feet apart
-Rooms to be sanitized after every session
-Temperature checks as all enter the building
“As we move to our professional development season, I want to make you aware of some adjustments we are making to ensure the safety of all employees,” Sandra Duree, Barbers Hill ISD deputy superintendent for curriculum/instruction, said. “We are mindful of room capacity as we want to make sure each site offers enough space to practice social distancing.”
Superintendent Greg Poole has noted that all of that is subject to change based on direction from the state and that the situation is still fluid.
