With Barbers Hill ISD and the City of Mont Belvieu forging ahead with the May 2 election despite the COVID-19 pandemic, here is a list of races voters will decide on if they participate either in person or by mail-in ballots.
First, there is a $277.5 million bond on the ballot, called for the Barbers Hill ISD board in January. If passed, the bond would pave the way for two intermediate campuses, a ninth-grade campus, along with additions to campuses to address enrollment, as well as district-wide safety and security initiatives.
Bond funds will also include the expansion of the Early Childhood Center to address growth in pre-K and kindergarten students. In addition, the funds will help add to the existing elementary schools, both north and south.
Dr. Greg Poole, Barbers Hill ISD superintendent, has said the bond will not result in a tax increase.
Two board positions are also on the ballot. They are:
• Incumbent George Barrera for Position 3
• Incumbent Clint Pipes and Brandie Ybarra for Position 4
For the City of Mont Belvieu, incumbent Mayor Nick Dixon is running for another term. He has a challenger, Kevin Yeager, a Mont Belvieu resident.
There are also two council positions on the ballot. Mike Pomykal, an incumbent, is running again for Position 1. Mickey Bertrand and Laurie Guidry are vying for Position 2 after incumbent Ricky Shelton has said he is not seeking reelection.
The City of Anahuac was also supposed to hold its elections May 2 but decided to wait until November after Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation suspending provisions of the Texas Election Code to allow political subdivisions to postpone their 2020 local elections until November 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.