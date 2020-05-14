Harris County Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia announced Wednesday his intention to propose an extension to county homeowners property tax exemption for seniors and disabled homeowners be placed on the court agenda Tuesday.
The plan would eliminate county property tax liability for seniors 65 years of age and older as well as disabled homeowners and disabled military veterans, with homes valued at $260,000 or less. Qualifying homeowners with homes valued at $260,000 or more would save at least $350 next year (and annually going forward) on their property tax bills.
This would be the first update to the Homeowners Exemption since 2008, and according to a Budget Management Department analysis commissioned by Garcia’s office in 2019, the plan would be revenue neutral.
The exemption aims to eliminate tax liability for Harris Health and Harris County Flood Control for homeowners qualifying for the exemption. If the plan is approved, it would take effect for this year’s tax bills.
“I hope my fellow members of commissioners court will approve this plan to increase these exemptions without delay,” Garcia said. “This would be the first time in twelve years that we will have brought meaningful tax reform to Harris County homeowners, and given that seniors and homeowners are particularly vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to step up and help right away.
“In addition, the added exemption is long overdue to negate the adverse impact of rising appraisal values is having on families across Harris County. I’m proud to be the first Commissioner to submit this in 12 years and put money back into the pockets of hardworking families, many who have been directly impacted due to COVID-19.”
Scott Spiegel, press secretary for Garcia, said Garcia’s thought process on the subject began in 2019, but the COVID-19 crisis made it imperative to not wait any longer to make a move on this due to the urgency related to the current crisis.
“Updating the amount for the Homestead Exemption was long overdue, and I have been pursuing this since last year and wasn’t going to stop until it was done,” Garcia said. “Given that it hadn’t been changed since 2008, and because the Harris County Appraisal District continues to raise property values, this was the motivation when I originally pursued a study on the change. A big benefit I sought was increasing the exemption so folks who live in rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods will be able to stay in the houses where their kids grew up.
“A lot of people worry of being priced out of their neighborhoods because of increased property tax liability. That was the original thought when I commissioned the study last year.
“Now, with the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s more urgency than ever, and no time to waste. People need all the relief they can get. I want to do everything we can to help seniors and people living with disabilities, including our military veterans, and because they are some of the most vulnerable to the virus, I thought it important to make a change that shows we have their backs.”
In a memo addressed to Garcia on May 6, Harris County Budget Management Director William Jackson noted that any more like this would have no impact on the county’s property tax revenue.
“Increasing this exemption for these homeowners who are particularly vulnerable to the effects of the Covid-19 virus would have no impact on County property tax revenue,” Jackson wrote. “The state cap on growth without voter approval is based on the taxable value of property, which is calculated after exemptions are applied to the appraised value. So, any increase in exemption allowances would not impact revenues.”
