Baytown citizens had a lot to say at the public hearing about the revised plan from a company wanting to construct a business park at Interstate-10 and Sjolander Road.
Ratcliff Development, LLC, is asking the city to rezoning 42 acres of land along Sjolander Road from an open space/recreation zoning district to a light industrial zoning district. This includes constructing about a dozen freestanding 15,000-square-foot warehouses on the property.
The Planning and Zoning Commission denied recommending the rezoning to council in December after hearing citizens express concerns over the project over draining, traffic concerns and aesthetics. They even showed up with a petition to deny the company the zoning recommendation with over 1,000 signatures. The company presented a new plan, addressing the citizen’s issues and presented it to council.
Tiffany Foster, director of planning and development services, said Ratcliff’s site plan is different than what was shown to P&Z.
“The differences include adding a vegetative landscaping buffer on Sjolander that includes detention facilities, so buildings will be approximately 400-feet away from Sjolander,” Foster said. “Also, the entryway on Sjolander is closed up. There were only two ways to enter there - one on the feeder and one on Sjolander. Now, it is a street with 9-1-1 access only, with no thru traffic to Sjolander. And they have sized the buildings, so they are not large warehouses.”
John Brazzil, who lives on Sjolander, said his main concern was the Sjolander exit.
“Now, it is set up on the feeder, which needed to happen,” Brazzil said. “We are talking about multiple deaths if people try to turn left on Sjolander. The traffic escalates. Traffic backs up past my house almost every day, and that is just normal traffic, not 18-wheelers. It’s horrible. My main concern since I have kids, and grandkids, is that they do not always exercise correct safety driving.”
Flooding is another concern expressed by Brazzil.
“You put that much stuff out there, the water has to go somewhere,” Brazzil said. “Without flooding improvements, from this point to the end point, you do not do it. Someone will have to pay. And that will be us.”
Thomas Parent, a Hunters Way resident, said the new plan had changed his mind.
“I was a significant opponent to this last year, but now six months later, I am actually in favor of this,” Parent said. “I appreciate what the developer has done to improve the product. They have elevated it with increased masonry requirements. Moving the detention (pond) to the east side of the property creates a substantial buffer and eliminating the traffic on Sjolander to some degree by making the 9-1-1 gate shows they took our comments to heart and came back with an elevated product. This will help keep out some of the unwanted businesses because that will drive up the cost of owning land there. They also held a town hall meeting on Monday, and they didn’t have to do that. I feel they are trying to work in the interest of the citizens.”
Parent said despite the efforts of Ratcliff, he still had a few concerns.
“At the I-10 and Sjolander intersection right now, there is some deterioration with the goofy feeder shortcut and the right-of-way in between,” Parent said.
Parent felt the City of Baytown, Harris County and the Texas Department of Transportation should be asked to look at opportunities there to improve the intersection.
Gregg Thompson, Ratcliff president, spoke to council about the new plans.
“For every project we do, whether it is large and small, we have the same concerns I have heard staff bring into the equation and the same ones I hear local citizens voice – traffic, stormwater runoff, aesthetics, property values,” Thompson said. “What we have found is our business model is to create an accessible business park where companies can locate in close proximity to their primary customers, that being the local petrochemical companies. What we have found is if we can produce the infrastructure we can produce and make these types of business parks available, there are currently existing customer’s jobs, tax base, that are locating outside of the jurisdiction and control of local city ordinances, and we would like to afford those entities the opportunity to locate in a very attractive business park that is well managed and maintained and has the appropriate infrastructure that is designed to address the comments we heard today.”
Thompson said it is normal to have a plan, and then take feedback and apply it to a new plan.
“Once this project is complete, you will find the appropriately designed retention ponds will handle the stormwater runoff and will mitigate any existing conditions with uncontrolled stormwater runoff that will happen on a vacant piece of land,” Thompson said.
Council is expected to vote on rezoning the area at a future meeting.
