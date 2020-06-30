Sheriff Brian Hawthorne and Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance locating the person, or persons, responsible for the murder of a well-known businessman in the Double Bayou area of Chambers County.
On Thursday, March 19, 2020 at approximately 8:05 a.m., Deputies from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the home of Scott Privat, in the 10000 block of FM 562, in reference to a possible deceased persons call. When deputies arrived, Scott R. Privat, age 50, was found deceased with obvious signs of foul play present. Criminal acts are believed to have occurred sometime during the late night hours after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 to sometime before 8 a.m. on the morning of Thursday, March 19, 2020. A report by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner listed the cause of death as murder, by a gunshot wound, which is consistent with evidence found at the crime scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.