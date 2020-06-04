Vandals tried to set fire to the oak tree in the 600 block of West Texas Avenue about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the small resulting grass fire with a water fire extinguisher.
Assistant Fire Chief Dana Dalbey said there were several bottles around the tree with smoldering wicks protruding from them and contents that smelled of gasoline.
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said police are investigating the incident.
There was also graffiti on the pavement near the tree with the letters “BLM,” presumably a reference to Black Lives Matter.
A social media post by the Baytown Historical Preservations Association noted that there is an urban legend identifying the tree with lynchings, though repeated attempts to verify that have found no evidence to support it.
The area that is now Baytown did have a confirmed lynching in 1917, according to the Lynching in Texas website.
A black man by the name of Burl Smith was arrested after an accusation of rape and, despite efforts by police to protect him, was taken from the city jail by a mob and hanged on an ash tree that no longer stands.
The Historical Preservation Association post said the tree was in what is now the 400 block of Bolster Street, near West Main Street and about a mile south of the Texas Avenue tree.
