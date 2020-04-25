The police, firefighters and paramedics who work on the front lines protecting the residents of Baytown during the COVID-19 pandemic continue to do their jobs, adapting to the special challenges presented by the infection outbreak.
“Over the past few weeks or so we have actually seen a reduction in several of our crime categories, especially in our property crimes such as auto thefts, residential burglaries and burglary of motor vehicles,” said Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris.
“From a broader view, when we compare March 1-April 23 of 2019 to the same time frame this year, overall calls for service are down as well by approximately 21%.
“Some of this can be attributed to people following the Stay Home Work Safe guidelines, which has resulted in fewer people out and about in the city, which in turn creates less opportunity for our criminal element.
“The same reduction in call volume also provides our officers an opportunity to be more visible and proactive with things such as building/business checks and frequent neighborhood patrols, which are a very important part of our overall crime reduction strategy.”
Assistant fire chief Dana Dalbey said EMS calls have also been down noticeably in recent weeks, and fewer of the calls result in patients being transported to the hospital.
He said there appears to be an increase in cardiac arrest calls, which may come from people being too hesitant to call 911 when they first start feeling symptoms.
Baytown Professional Firefighters Association president Dallas Webb said the department’s firefighters and paramedics are ready and equipped to provide the services that are needed.
“Baytown firefighters have been doing their very best to ensure the safety of all people we come in contact with,” he said. “The City of Baytown has given the Baytown Fire Department the tools and proper PPE (personal protective equipment) to ensure we can continue to provide the highest level of service to the people we protect.
“We continue to urge the public to stay indoors, take measures to keep your families safe, i.e. wearing masks when out in public, and if you need to call 911 for an emergency please disclose all symptoms that you or a family member may be having.”
Dalbey said that at one time or another during the pandemic there have been 36 firefighters quarantined for exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
Dorris said no police officers or staff have contracted the virus so far. “All of our folks have been doing a really good job at adhering to the CDC recommendations of social distancing, washing hands and disinfecting our work areas as well as wearing their PPE when possible.
“With that said, we also have to give credit to our community as well; they have also been doing a great job in these areas, which has also helped protect our officers and other first responders.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.