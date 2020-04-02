Three men were charged in the Friday murder of an 18-year-old Pasadena man at a gas station at the intersection of Business 146 and Lee Drive.
About 8 p.m. Friday evening the victim, Byron Handy, was seen by witnesses meeting with the occupants of a vehicle near the gas pumps of the Oasis gas station.
He went to the passenger-side door and the vehicle drove off, with Handy holding on to the car door.
Witnesses heard a gunshot, and Handy fell to the pavement on Lee Drive.
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said Crime Stoppers tips led detectives to a location in Channelview where they located the suspect vehicle and one of the suspects, 20-year-old Joshua Wolfe.
Further investigation led them to two Baytown men, 22-year-old Christopher Casarez and 19-year-old Cesar Villanueva.
Detectives learned that the murder resulted from a planned robbery that went awry.
Dorris said that Wolfe and Casarez met Handy at the gas station under the pretense of purchasing narcotics.
Villanueva acted as a lookout from another vehicle.
The suspects tried to rob Handy, which led to him being shot and killed by Caserez, Dorris said.
All three suspects are being held in the Harris County Jail charged with capital murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.