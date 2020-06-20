Panel OKs subdivision plan
The Baytown Planning and Zoning Commission approved the General Plan for the proposed Sterling Point subdivision, the newest part of Baytown Crossings, a project of Friendswood Development. The neighborhoods are along Garth Road between Wallisville Road and Barbers Hill Road.
Sterling Point covers 263 acres and will consist primarily of about 900 plots for single-family homes, with space also reserved for a park and storm water detention ponds.
It is the largest of the four planned developments The plan now goes to City Council for final approval.
Port Ten replat approved
The Planning and Zoning Commission approved a replat of part of the Port Ten Logistics business park. The replat of about 66 acres creates two lots, one block and two reserves.
Rezoning hearing held
P & Z held a first public hearing for rezoning about 1 acre along Barcelona Way. The property is an undeveloped area located between townhomes and traditional single-family homes. It is currently zones for townhomes or mobile homes, and the owners are asking for it to be rezoned to build single-family homes instead.
