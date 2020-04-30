Package
CARRIE PRYOR-NEWMAN

Harlem Elementary faculty and staff members participate in a drive-by parade for their students to honor their students and to show how much they miss them. Watching the Harlem Elementary Parade as it drives by their house are kindergartener Kori Williams, Jawline Williams and Brayson Williams with their grandmother Eleanor Chambers and great grandmother Dorothy Maxey. 

