A fundraiser has been set up to support the family of Kent Zavala, a Crosby firefighter who was found dead on location following a jeep accident in Galveston earlier this week.
Two other passengers were critically injured in accident while Zavala, 20, was discovered early Tuesday morning near the Galveston George and Cynthia Mitchell Causeway on Interstate 45 where he was involved in a three-vehicle accident.
The fundraiser, promoted by Miki Partsch, can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-the-family-of-kent-zavala or under “Support for the family of Kent Zavala” if searching the website.
The Coast Guard suspended its search for Zavala on Monday. Texas Equusearch continued looking for Zavala, and eventually located his body in the water using sonar equipment, according to firehouse.com.
The Crosby Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook that Zavala was a “friendly and respectful young man” who joined the department as a recruit in May 2019, the website said.
As of Friday afternoon, $3,595 of the $10,000 goal had been raised.
“He was a good young man,” said Chief Ryan Allen, safety officer for Crosby Volunteer Fire Department said of the Goose Creek Memorial graduate.
Zavala was still in training, and had been notified he had been accepted as a candidate into the Houston Fire Department, according to the Houston Chronicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.