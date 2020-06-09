With the state reopening for business and thousands of people participating in mass demonstrations, the local COVID-19 infection rate is on the upswing.
Chambers County Public Health reported Monday that they have had 15 new cases diagnosed in one week, a 22% increase. Since phased reopening began May 1, Chambers County has had 40 new cases, a 93% increase.
County health officials report that three of the new cases in the past week are pediatric cases.
The daily dashboard from the Texas Medical Center reported a daily average of 407 new cases daily last week, nearly matching the week of April 6-12, which had 415 new cases daily. Those are the only two weeks the average in the greater Houston area has been above 300.
While those numbers are affected by increased testing, the Texas Medical Center reports that new hospitalizations each day is back to levels not seen since early April. It is now averaging a daily 3.5% growth in hospitalizations, a number less affected by the availability of testing.
Texas Medical Center statistics can be seen at https://www.tmc.edu/coronavirus-updates.
Case count reports
On Monday, Harris County Public Health reported 14,918 confirmed cases, up from 13,940 on Friday. Of the current cases 8,964 are active, 5,692 people have recovered and 262 people have died. That is nine additional deaths since Friday
The Harris County portion of Baytown has had 147 confirmed cases, up from 133 Friday. Seven people have died, which is not an increase from Friday.
In the Highlands-area ZIP code, 77562, there have been nine confirmed cases and one death, which is not an increase from Friday. In the Crosby-area ZIP code, 77532, there have been 40 confirmed cases and no deaths. That represents two new cases since Friday.
In Chambers County, 83 cases have been confirmed as of Monday, an increase from 76 on Friday. Two people are hospitalized—up from one Friday—and no deaths have been reported.
Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports 75,616 confirmed cases as of Monday, up from 71,613 on Friday. The state has reported 1,836 deaths, up from 1,788 on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.