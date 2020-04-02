Car burglaries
Several car burglaries were reported Monday night on Bear Creek Trace in Country Club Estates. The suspect is said to be a Hispanic man about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds.
Exposing
A man was reported to be making sexual gestures at persons walking along an exercise path in the 200 block of Ward Road about 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Police said the man was hiding in the wood line and fled when police arrived. He was able to evade officers and was last seen running through the woods with his pants down. The suspect was described as a white man with a light colored shirt and light blue shorts.
Shots fired
Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of East Jack and North 3rd Street about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found several shell casings in the roadway. Officers checked the area and did not find anyone injured or any damage to homes or vehicles.
Skimmers
Credit card skimmers were found on gas pumps in the 2200 block of South Highway 146 Tuesday.
Theft
• A theft from a vehicle was reported in the 6300 block of Garth Road about 6 p.m. Tuesday.
