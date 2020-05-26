A Facebook post alleging excessive use of force by Baytown police during an incident at an apartment complex appears to be a case of mistaken identity…both the Baytown Police Department and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office say that the incident was handled by CCSO, which denies using excessive force.
The uncontested part of the story is that four people were swimming in the pool in the Silverwood at Hackberry Creek Apartments in the 7700 block of FM 3180 last week. A person claiming to be a manager of the complex, asked them to leave and police were called.
After a tense confrontation that included an officer drawing his weapon and calling for backup, a 17-year-old male was arrested.
The swimmers said they were guests of a resident, but acknowledge the resident was not present when police arrived.
After being asked about the post, which identified the police involved as Baytown officers, department spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said he checked with officers on duty and found that they had received a request from assistance from Chambers County, but that no Baytown officers arrived before the request was canceled because the situation was under control.
He said GPS data from patrol cars confirmed no Baytown patrol cars went to the complex at the time of the incident.
Chambers County Patrol Captain Erik Kvarme said deputies were called by apartment management in regard to non-residents swimming in the pool, drinking and making excessive noise.
He said one deputy first responded and that the people were not cooperative. The deputy called for backup.
Kvarme said the deputy pointed his Taser at the man and tried to arrest him. When the deputy grabbed the suspect by the shirt, the man slipped out of it and picked up a chair, Kvarme said. At that point, the deputy pulled out his gun.
As other deputies arrived, the suspect led them on a brief chase before being detained. He was arrested and charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest and public intoxication, Kvarme said.
Reviewing video, he said, there appeared to be several CCSO vehicles there as well as one Mont Belvieu vehicle, but he was not sure if it arrived before the incident was under control.
