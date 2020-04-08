An assortment of area police chiefs and constables, led by Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, spoke out publicly in a press conference Tuesday about their concern over release of violent criminals from the Harris County Jail.
Ogg said they were not addressing County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s recent order to release about 1,000 people awaiting trial for nonviolent offenses, but rather what she saw as a pattern of judges and magistrates not accepting charges against or granting low bail to people accused of violent crimes, serious nonviolent crimes or with a history of violence.
The problem, she said, did not begin with the COVID-19 crisis, but is making it worse by putting people on the street with a history of burglary, DWI, threats and violation of protective orders.
Also on Tuesday, State Senator Paul Bettencourt and several other Republican state legislators, including District 128 Rep. Briscoe Cain, from Harris County asked Federal Judge Lee Rosenthal to reject an effort by the plaintiffs in the case of Russell vs. Harris County to release offenders accused of felony crimes.
Acevedo said the potential release of inmates would put additional strain on already limited law enforcement resources and divert them from aiding with the pandemic control efforts.”
Several of the speakers, including Ogg and Acevedo, are known as advocates of bail reform and have supported lower bails for misdemeanor offenses and diversion programs that keep mentally ill persons and those charged with marijuana offenses out of jail. Ogg is a Democrat.
Ogg said it is critical to understand that judges set bail. Police have no control over bail. The District Attorney’s Office recommends an amount for bail or recommends against granting it, but the decision is up to a judge or an appointed magistrate.
In this current pandemic environment, she said, “We’re all in agreement that the jail should be utilized only for people who are too high-risk as pre-trial detainees to release into the community.
“Everyone here is in agreement that compassionate release is appropriate when people pose no significant public safety risk,” Ogg said. “But it is not appropriate, we believe, when there is a substantial risk to the community.”
Participating police chiefs included those from West University Place, Deer Park Bellaire and Pasadena. Four Constable Offices were represented. Neither Baytown Police Chief Keith Dougherty nor Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton participated.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, also a Democrat, did not participate.
Gonzalez issued a separate press release saying that the number of Sheriff’s Office employees infected with the virus doubled in the first week of April to 30 people. Of those, 20 work in the jail.
He said there are currently 189 Harris County Sheriff’s staff members on quarantine for possible COVID-19 exposure.
Three inmates have tested positive, he said, and 52 are in quarantine with symptoms, awaiting test results.
More than 1,000 additonal inmates are on “observational quarantine” because of possible exposure.
Currently the Harris County Jail has 7,612 inmates.
