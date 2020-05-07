Goose Creek CISD’s new junior school will bear the name of a man many revere for his integrity, leadership and character – Edward Franklin “E.F.” Green.
The board heard from many prominent folks in the community lobbying to have the new junior school to be named after Green. The board unanimously agreed.
Green was the first African-American educator to advance to a top administrative post in the Goose Creek school system. A former principal at the Carver High School, he served as deputy superintendent in charge of curriculum and guidance. At Carver he created a no pass-no play policy long before it was adopted throughout the state.
He also taught on the college level at Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins, Texas, and Prairie View A&M and Texas Southern universities.
He retired in 1976 after serving 48 years as an educator.
Green then went to work for Commissioner Jim Fontenot in Harris County Pct. 2 for 10 years before retiring again in 1986.
Gene Washington, the George Washington Carver High School football standout who went on to play for the Minnesota Vikings and was inducted into the NCAA College Football Hall of Fame in 2011, and his wife, Claudith, implored the board to name the school after Green, who died in 1988.
“Claudith and I frequently remind each other of our mutual gratitude for Professor Green’s outstanding mentoring and support. And for the wonderful counsel he always provided,” Gene Washington said. “We learned we were valued and expected to learn and, most importantly, perform to the highest standards.”
Claudith Washington said Green was a visionary.
“His resume indicates he had a great thirst for learning and an energy to pursue more experiences to accomplish more. He had a broad base of knowledge of schools. He was known to be a well-informed educator and served many terms as president of several teacher associations. He had a knack for hiring and retaining an excellent group of teachers,” Claudith Washington said. “
Pastor James White of Abiding Faith Baptist Church of Baytown said now was the time to name the school after Green.
“If not now, then when will there be a right time? In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, time is always right to do what is right,” White said.
David Smith, who served twice on the Goose Creek board in the 1980s, said there was a lot of support to name the school.
“One of the lasting legacies a board can leave is the naming of a school — particularly if it is named after a worthy citizen and educator. I am asking the board to do the right thing and leave a lasting impression for generations,” Smith said.
The new school was part of the $335 million bond approved by voters in 2019. It is being constructed next to Goose Creek Memorial High School on Wallisville Road and is expected to open in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.