Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo extended the Stay Home, Work Safe order through the end of April Tuesday and did not rule out the possibility it could last even longer. Her announcement of the order came just minutes after Gov. Greg Abbott imposed similar restrictions statewide and announced that schools will re-open for face-to-face classes May 4 at the earliest.
Abbott’s and Hidalgo’s orders were similar and both said the orders were based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal agencies, as well as direction from President Donald Trump.
Abbot’s order explicitly said that any local orders that conflict with his order are superseded by the state order; however, in speaking to the press he said local governments may have additional provisions as long as they are not in conflict with the state’s order.
One new aspect of the governor’s order was explicit reference to religious services. It said, “If religious services cannot be conducted from home or through remote services, they should be conducted consistent with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC by practicing good hygiene, environmental cleanliness, and sanitation, and by implementing social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
In introducing the order, Abbott mentioned the possibility raised by some religious leaders of conducting drive-in Easter services, where people could drive to a central location and participate in the service while remaining in their own cars.
Hidalgo was asked at her press conference about the potential conflict between the two orders regarding religious services. She said the county had just received the governor’s order and would examine it for any inconsistencies. She said that faith leaders have been cooperative and supportive of the social distancing efforts.
Hidalgo said the extended order had the unanimous support of the CEOs of the Texas Medical Center institutions and hospitals and that now was not the time to be cutting back.
Dr. Marc Boom and Dr. Paul Klotman, CEO’s of Houston Methodist Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine, respectively, both urged strong compliance with the social distancing measures and expressed some cautious optimism.
Boom said Harris County started social distancing measures sooner in the spread of the virus than New York City did, and that Harris County is also less densely populated.
Klotman said that the spread in Harris County, so far, is slower than was seen in Italy and New York. If current trends continue, he said hospitals are not likely to exceed capacity and the peak number of infections should be reached in about four weeks.
However, if the spread were to increase to the rate seen in New York, hospital capacity will be exceeded in about three weeks and the peak number of infections would be about eight weeks away.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner echoed many of the same sentiments as Hidalgo. On the governor’s order about houses of worship, he said the majority of the faith community is doing a good job, noting that the church is not a building. Instead, he said, “It’s a living organism that is not contained by the walls.”
When asked about the economic impact of the virus on the Houston city government, he said, “In this city we find a way to make it work.” However, he acknowledged that the economic impact will be worse than the worst-case scenarios considered in creating the budget.
Dr. David Persse, health authority for the City of Houston, said the cases now being confirmed were probably exposed to the virus before social distancing measures started having an effect, so it is too early to tell exactly how effective they will be.
However, he said that Houston is not showing growth as rapid as was seen in New York, and medical facilities do not seem to be headed toward being overwhelmed as quickly as those in New York did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.