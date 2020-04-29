Harris County judge Lina Hidalgo introduced a three-part strategy to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as more of the county’s businesses begin re-opening Friday in response to a new executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott.
Hidalgo said she would have preferred a slower re-opening, but that the county’s strategy would be accelerated to accommodate the governor’s order.
First, she said, is testing. The county’s testing capacity is now about 1,600 residents a day, and efforts continue to increase that. To be able to make testing effective with the resources available, she said, it is imperative that the number of new cases stay below 100 a day.
Second is tracing. The county has already increased its epidemiological staffing from about 20 to nearly 100, she said, and will shortly increase it to 300. The additional workforce will include county staff from other departments and contractors as well as volunteers, she said, who will work to identify people who have been in contact with newly diagnosed persons.
The third element is treatment. Hidalgo said the county will continue to work with hospitals to monitor the number of hospital admissions and look for any spikes that may compromise the capacity to treat either COVID-19 patients or other persons in the healthcare system.
Case count
Harris County has confirmed 5,986 cases of COVID-19 through Tuesday. Of those, 3,898 cases are active, 1,985 people have recovered and 103 people have died.
The county reports 74 cases in the Harris County portion of Baytown. There have been five cases in the Highlands-area ZIP code, 77562, and 19 cases in the Crosby-area ZIP code, 77532.
Chambers County has reported 41 confirmed cases. Of those, 30 people have recovered and two are hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.
Most of the Chambers County cases, 29, have been in the western part of the county, which includes Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Cove, Beach City and part of Baytown.
Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services has reported 26,171 cases. Of those 1,682 people are in the hospital, an estimated 11,786 people have recovered and 690 people have died.
