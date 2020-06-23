Despite the imminent threats outlined by the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Baytown is practicing due diligence in trying to maintain overall health standards that lie outside the auspice of the coronavirus.
According to Tony Gray, health director for the city, the city has continued to spray for mosquitoes during this, their prime season for being pests and carries of potential diseases. However, the city has modified its work in terms of picking up abandoned and lost animals.
It is apparent that the city is taking the precautions required to limit any potential spread for COVID-19 while also still trying to stay on top of the daily needs of the populace.
“Spray schedules began on May 12 this year, and the division has completed 39 spray missions as of June 17,” Gray said of the city’s battle against mosquitoes. “Our spray missions will increase as nuisance and disease mosquitoes are becoming more prevalent. The spraying process depends on citizen complaints from certain areas, physical landing rate counts and trapping data provided by Harris County Public Health.
“Only one person works in a crew for night spraying unless training is being conducted. Day crews will work solo as well except for certain larviciding activities that may require two persons.”
Gray admits Baytown’s pick up of homeless and abandoned animals has had to undergo some adjustments.
“Our normal services were modified due to COVID for the safety of our staff and community,” Gray said. “Baytown Animal Services is currently open to the public, providing intake for stray and lost dogs by appointment. Field staff continue to respond to reports of injured, sick, or aggressive animals, this includes animals that are posing a threat to themselves such as standing in the roadway.”
Gray added that the Animal Services office resumed its normal field operation on Friday.
“A total of 349 dogs and cats have been sheltered at our facility since March 2020,” Gray said. “Animal Control officers are continuing to abide by social distancing and mask wearing guidelines during their interactions with individuals in our community.”
