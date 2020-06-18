Unexpected guest
A resident of the 3100 block of Decker Drive got an unexpected guest Monday morning when he came home from work, showered and settled in to watch TV, only to have a stranger come out of one of his bedrooms.
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said the intruder came out of the bedroom with his hands raised and told the resident that he wasn’t armed and he just wanted to leave.
The resident allowed him to leave, then checked his apartment and did not find anything missing.
Police determined the intruder was one of the suspects from an attempted car theft earlier in the morning who had hidden from police in the apartment.
Police are looking for the intruder who will now face a burglary charge.
Kidnapping reported
A man told police he was kidnapped at gunpoint from a truck stop in the 1800 block of Interstate 10 about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, and taken to several ATMs to withdraw money. At one of the stops in Houston he was able to escape and made his way to an apartment complex, where he knocked on doors until someone called the police.
Houston police returned him to the Baytown truck stop where his truck was parked.
Evading
• A 26-year-old Houston woman was charged with evading arrest Tuesday after she refused to stop for police and led them on a chase that ended when she crashed through a fence in the 5600 block of Crosby Cedar Bayou Road and hit a tree.
Baytown police spokesman Sgt. Jason Kelly said police went about 2 p.m. to the 2700 block of Ward Road in search of a stolen vehicle. The passenger in the vehicle, identified as 39-year-old Michael Cerda of Richmond, was seen removing the stereo from the vehicle, Kelly said.
When police tried to stop the vehicle the driver, Rebecca Garza, fled.
Cerda was charged with criminal mischief.
The Harris County District Attorney’s Office has asked that Garza be denied bail, as she was already out on bail after being indicted for unauthorized use of a vehicle in March in Houston.
The DA’s office had already petitioned to have bond revoked on May 7, according to court records. That motion was made after and arrest and charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Cerda was also out on bond for a May possession arrest. A judge set bond for the new offense at $100.
Arrest
Police arrested 54-year-old David Delarosa about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of North Alexander Drive.
He had been charged earlier in the theft of a compressor in May. Court records show that at the time of that theft he was out on bond after being charged with evading arrest in Baytown on March 11.
Animal cruelty
A woman whose pit bull died told police she believes the dog was poisoned. The call was made about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Missouri Street.Burglaries
• A vehicle was reported burglarized at the Bayland Island Marina Monday.
• Computer equipment was reported stolen from a vehicle at a fitness center about 3 p.m. Monday.
• Jewelry and electronics were reported stolen from a residence in the 2700 block of Ward Road Monday.
• Documents were reported in the 2400 block of North Alexander Drive Monday night.
Theft
• A 2002 white Ford F-250 with Texas license AM2396 was reported stolen in the 700 block of East Fayle Avenue early Tuesday morning.
• A black 2005 Cadillac Escalade with Texas license HBJ514 was reported stolen in the 6400 block of Garth Road about 6 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle has a sticker on the back window, “Martinez Bucking Bulls.”
• Money was reported stolen from a business in the 800 block of West Texas Avenue Monday.
• A bicycle, tools and other items were reported stolen in the 500 block of East Hunnicutt Avenue Monday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 700 block of West Texas Avenue about 8 p.m. Tuesday.
• A bicycle was reported stolen in the 400 block of Inwood Drive Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.