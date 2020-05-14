A public hearing is set for tonight’s council meeting concerning the rezoning of 42 acres of land at Interstate-10 and Sjolander Road to allow the construction of a business park.
The 42-acres is part of a 58-acre tract of land. Ratcliff Development wants to construct about a dozen freestanding 15,000-square-foot warehouses on the property. The company has requested the land to be rezoned from open space/recreation to light industrial to accomplish their goal.
In December, at the Baytown Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, several citizens showed up with a petition with nearly 1,000 signatures opposing the rezoning. Their complaints centered on making existing traffic conditions in the area worse and making what is considered a gateway to Baytown the impression the city is nothing but an industrial town.
The P&Z Commission voted 5-2 to deny the rezoning request.
About 16 acres of the tract was already rezoned in November 2013.
Rick Davis, Baytown’s city manager, said just a public hearing with a presentation is being held tonight, and the rezoning is not up for a vote.
“Ratcliff Development reached out to a number of the neighbors and opinion leaders of that area, and tried to explain the project,” Davis said. “I think early on, there were some misimpressions as to what the project really is. But I think a lot of those have been cleared up. The developer has tried very hard to make things very clear what this development really is.”
Major changes to the development have been made to address citizen’s concerns. The developers plan to create a Green Belt Reserve on the western side of Sjolander Road, containing a detention pond and a 400-foot buffer between the buildings and the road.
Other changes include connecting a new road to Sjolander restricted to an emergency vehicle access gate only. This will not allow through traffic onto Sjolander and instead direct it to an exit/enter area onto the I-10 feeder. In addition, a 20-foot section of land is dedicated along Sjolander to facilitate future road improvements.
The plan includes prohibiting some uses normally allowed in a Light Industrial zone. This includes manufactured home or RV park, labor camp, junkyard, stockyard, auto body shop except as part of an auto dealership, medical waste storage or disposal, towing yard, truck stop, truck terminal, recycling center, self-storage facility, and RV storage.
“It really is something like we’ve never had in Baytown,” Davis said. “It is not an office development. It is not a logistics center. It is as if an office development and warehouse operations or a logistics center came together.”
Davis said the facilities on the property would service the area plants such as ExxonMobil, Chevron Phillips, Enterprise and Covestro.
“Because the plants cannot house a lot of the third parties, such as contractors and providers, that are needed to keep the plants calibrated correctly and parts replaced, these companies have with these third-party companies to service their plants,” Davis said. “They have, some of them are in Pasadena or on the west side of Houston. This provides more of a consolidation approach to providing those contractors to service the plants.”
A Zoom meeting was held Monday with Ratcliff and citizens as well as Mayor Brandon Capetillo, to ensure them the company would lessen any negative impact on the surrounding neighborhoods.
“We encouraged them to do that, “Davis said. “Developers do not always take our advice, but they took it seriously. One of the councilmembers on the call said the questioning was exhaustive. They went into a lot of details. They do not anticipate having a lot of opposition. It is a good project, I think.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is not allowed to be present at the meetings. You can still listen in and participate by using zoom.com.
Council begins at 6:30 p.m. tonight. To attend via videoconference, visit www.zoom.com, click the “join a meeting” button in the top right-hand corner and use the Meeting ID - 911-9024-3128. To attend the meeting through teleconference only, call 1-888-788-0099 and use the Meeting ID - 911-9024-3128.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.