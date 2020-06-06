Baytown will have upgrades for its parks, trails, and small business owners will have the opportunity to improve their buildings thanks to the newly-adopted Baytown Municipal Development District 2020-2021 budget. The total revenues for the MDD budget is $5.3 million.
A public hearing was held for the budget, but no one showed up to speak.
The “Perfect Trail” Pilot Bundle is one item in the budget. It pays for the installation of signage, mile markers, lights, cameras, and 911 location markers along the trail system at Jenkins Park. It also opens the door for refining a complete trail system and eventually expanding the Goose Creek Trail System.
The bundle is budgeted for $315,820. In addition, another $50,000 was budgeted for park security.
The budget also allows for basketball shelters to be installed at Lincoln Cedars and Unidad Parks at the cost of $190,000. This allows for people to play basketball in hot or inclement weather. It also protects players from harmful UV rays.
The MDD budget also has $50,000 for the Business Improvement Grant Program. This is an economic tool that allows the city can to work with small businesses to improve the aesthetic appearance of their establishment. It is a 50/50 match program to improve commercial/retail businesses along well-traveled city streets.
Chris Presley, MDD vice president, said he hopes this program will outdo the previous façade program the city had for over a decade.
“It is great we have $150,000 to work with, but what steps are we going to take to be sure this is successful and get dollars out the door?” Presley said.
“We did not have much success with the façade program.”
City Manager Rick Davis said the façade program was limited in scope, which might explain why it did not have a lot of success.
“This (program) opens up the opportunity to have a broader conversation with businesses about the potential MDD participation,” Davis said.
“For some of these small businesses, $5,000 to $10,000 can make the difference if they are going to venture or not. We do not anticipate whatever participation we are proposing is going to supplant banks or heavier financing tools. Still, we think it demonstrates the genuine interest the city has in promoting business in particular in some of these places that are harder for folks to invest in.”
Davis added the new program is focused on small businesses.
“The kind we want to promote in our historic areas of town,” Davis said.
Laura Alvarado, MDD secretary, asked if the program is just for businesses on Texas Avenue or the whole city.
“The great thing about this program is we can respond to anywhere a business is inside the city. We are not limited to an empowerment zone. We could find an opportunity on Market Street just like on Texas Avenue,” Davis said.
