The Anahuac ISD District School Board approved a COVID-19 Resolution that gave Superintendent Dennis Wagner authority to act in the place of the Board of Trustees under board policy and make all decisions regarding payment of employees during its regular monthly meeting, Monday night.
Wagner noted this includes the authority to make decisions regarding the compensation, if any, of exempt and non-exempt employees who may be required to report to work or work remotely during an emergency closure and/or time of suspended on-site operations and to implement those decisions.
It also gives the superintendent the power to implement an educational program for students during the closure and/or any time of suspended on-site operations, to alter/suspend normal operations so that all or some campuses and facilities may remain closed.
The district may continue to provide services to students by requiring employees to work at the direction of their supervisors and/or district administrative leaders and to determine work schedules, compensation, and remote or in person work assignments for employees during this time of suspended on-site operations.
Also, the policy gives authority to waive, suspend or alter any and all policies related to grading and class rank, postpone, suspend or cancel regular board meetings in the interest of health and safety, alter the school calendar necessitated by emergency closure, create guidelines and make determinations regarding absences, leave time, leave days, and compensation of any employee who is quarantined as a result of COVID-19 and/or who tests positive for COVID-19 and who presents appropriate medical documentation regarding themselves and/or an immediate family member, in the sole discretion of Wagner or his designee, in compliance with Texas and federal law.
He can also declare a catastrophe and take all actions as appropriate in accordance with Texas Government Code Section 552.233 regarding temporary suspension of the Texas Public Information Act.
Additionally, other items included:
The district board approved the lease of two homes, owned by the district, to make available for use by district employees.
A budget transfer was approved by the board to purchase new track sweat suits for high school and middle school athletes.
Existing teacher contracts were approved by the board. Administrative contracts were approved in February.
Wagner also announced the district is providing grab-and-go meals and serving over 500 meals daily to the children of the Anahuac community.
“We have implemented distance learning throughout our district to educate our students during this unprecedented time,” Wagner said.
