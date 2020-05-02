Phase I of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas is underway, and some stores have unlocked their doors in Baytown, while some are waiting a bit longer.
Many stores either resorted to curbside service, utilized delivery services or closed altogether once COVID-19 began to grip the world.
The U.S. Census Bureau reported on April 15 overall retail sales for March was down 8.7% percent seasonally adjusted from February and lowered 6.2 % unadjusted year-over-year. This monthly drop is the largest on record, surpassing the 4.3% decline in November 2008.
But after a month or so of shuttered doors, signs of life are once again teaming down Garth Road, where for once, seeing a steady stream of vehicles was a welcome sight.
At San Jacinto Mall, where construction was ongoing for the upcoming San Jacinto Marketplace, shoppers will have to wait just a little longer before they can enter the store again.
“It’s my understanding that the San Jacinto Mall Macy’s will open Monday at 11 a.m. with reduced hours,” mall manager Mary Evans said.
Dione Martin, JCPenney spokeswoman, said their stores are starting to reopen, but Baytown is not on the list. But Martin provided a website where customers can check and see when the Baytown store will re-open at https://companyblog.jcpnewsroom.com/storesopen/.
Smaller shops in Baytown were also seeing customers coming in, even if there are still precautions in place.
Anas Alnimer, Baytown Smoke Shop manager, said despite the store’s policy of allowing only one customer inside the store at a time, business was going great.
“We are trying to control things the best we can,” Alnimer said. “Some customers have to stand outside, and others stay in the car, but it has been busy. We’ve had no problems. Customers understand the situation.”
The governor’s order on Phase I reopening cannot be superseded by local authorities. So it’s a go statewide.
“I think it is a pretty conservative step in the right direction to opening the economy, especially when you compare Texas to other states, even with New York City,” Mayor Brandon Capetillo said. “Georgia went 100%, and I would not say that is the most practical approach to re-entering a post-virus environment. But I think Gov. Abbott’s task force and recommendation to open Texas is a practical, reasonable and fair approach to introduce us back among each other. Getting retailers back to work is very important. I would say for myself I fully support the initiative and I think we will see increased numbers as we increase testing. And it may take a few days when people are re-introduced back into society. But we fully support the incremental and pragmatic approach of Gov. Abbott.”
Capetillo said he has faith in the people of Baytown, and things will return even better than before.
“I think over the next few weeks or whatever, that people do what they need to do,” Capetillo said. “We still encourage precautionary measures that each individual wants to do and still participate in social distancing and all that. That will help control the virus.”
The reboot comes as Texas flirts with what could be its deadliest week of the outbreak, including 34 new fatalities announced Friday.
Testing also remains short of the 30,000-a-day that Republican Gov. Greg Abbott says will keep tabs on making sure the virus stays in check, although the state announced a sharp single-day uptick in tests just as stores and beaches were reopening.
“It’s impossible to pull a date out of thin air and say to the virus, ‘We’re ready for you to go away now,’” said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, a Democrat and the top county official in Houston. “That’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this work.”
Like most governors, Abbott is taking a piecemeal approach to rolling back restrictions: Counties with fewer than five active cases of COVID-19 can reopen businesses at 50% capacity, but the majority of Texans live in places where capacity for now is limited to 25%. Abbott wants to further relax restrictions, including letting hair salons and gyms reopen, with a goal of mid-May, but health experts have expressed concerns over moving too fast.
Texas is approaching nearly 30,000 cases and has reported more than 800 deaths linked to the disease, though the number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.
More than 120 people have died over the past three days in Texas, the worst stretch since the state’s first coronavirus case in March. Abbott has said he is looking at other metrics, including steady hospitalization rates and infection rates that have gone down.
With Associated Press files
