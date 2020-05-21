Pier 1, the seller of wicker chairs and scented candles, said it will go out of business and permanently close all 540 of its stores.
The Fort Worth- based company said it was unable to find a buyer for its business after filing for bankruptcy protection earlier this year.
It will start going-out-of-business sales as soon as it can reopen stores that have been temporarily shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pier 1 has one store in Baytown at 6616 Garth Road.
Pier 1 traces to a single store in 1962 that sold beanbag chairs and love beads to hippies in San Mateo, California. At its height, Pier 1 had more than 1,200 stores.
But in recent years, its sales have fallen as it struggled to compete with online retailers Wayfair and Amazon, which sell sofas and coffee tables at a lower price and deliver them quickly. Other chains that have failed to connect with customers have filed for bankruptcy protection recently, including J.C. Penney and J.Crew.
