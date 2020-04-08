The Chambers County/Mont Belvieu COVID-19 dashboard has been updated to show 19 cases of the virus in the county.
This is up two cases from Monday.
The dashboard was created by Chambers County officials, in partnership with the City of Mont Belvieu. It contains daily testing and case counts. It is updated each day at 5 p.m.
The new cases are in West Chambers County and East Chambers County with one case in each. There are 12 cases in the county’s western portion, with three now in the eastern part. Mid-county remains at four cases.
A total of 220 people had been tested in the county with four recoveries. As far as gender, women cases have ticked down from Monday to 63.16% while men have gone up a nudge to 36.84%.
To visit the site, log on to https://montbelvieu.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/80511e2f638347228263cb563142adcc.
