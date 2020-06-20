Tuesday marks the 39th anniversary of the murder of a 23-year-old woman as she worked at a Baytown convenience store—a murder that was solved by a confession later proved to be false.
Henry Lee Lucas was one of the most notorious serial killers of the early 1980s, ultimately being tied to 229 violent deaths, including homicides in Baytown and Chambers County.
Except it wasn’t true.
Lucas was convicted and sentenced to death for killing an unidentified woman in Georgetown, Texas. The Texas Rangers created a special task force to track down other crimes in his killing spree.
It all unraveled when the Dallas Times-Herald reported in 1985 that a search of court records and other documents proved that in many of the cases, Lucas was far away from the scene of crimes he confessed to committing.
The newspaper investigation concluded that Lucas could only be definitely connected to three murders: his mother, his common-law wife and an elderly woman he did odd jobs for.
In his book, “Cult of Glory: The Bold and Brutal History of the Texas Rangers,” Doug J. Swanson reports that the alleged Baytown murder was one of the last to be disproven, based on Department of Public Safety records that indicated the Rangers had evidence placing Lucas in Florida at the time of the
convenience store killing, but never shared that evidence with Baytown investigators.
Shortly before his scheduled execution in 1998, Lucas received a stay of execution from then-Gov. George W. Bush, who said there were doubts about his guilt. Even without the death penalty, though, the conviction remained and Lucas died in prison in 2001.
Someone walked in to the 7-Eleven store at McKinney Road and Alexander Drive about 3:30 a.m. on June 23, 1981 and found the body of the 23-year-old clerk, Diana Lynn Underwood. She had been shot at close range. Police said there were no signs of a struggle.
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said the case was closed after Lucas confessed, as were two other cases. In one of those, a woman was kidnapped at a convenience store in Baytown and taken to Pasadena, where she was killed. In another, a woman was killed in her home.
The cases have been re-opened, but after 39 years, there are many challenges to ever solving a crime.
Swanson reached out to Baytown police in 2015 about the cases, Dorris said, and spoke with Baytown police again early this year.
“We don’t have a full-time cold-case homicide squad, so a lot of these things we’re having to do in between all the other stuff my guys are working on,” he said.
“I told my guys to look at this to see if there’s anything to it,” he said. “That’s where we are right now.”
“As with any cold case like this, if we start identifying a suspect, then the natural next step is, ‘OK, were there any other unsolved murders around the time that had the same M.O., any similarities at all,” he said.
BPD has not independently confirmed that Swanson’s evidence does disprove Lucas as the killer, which is one of the first steps.
Among the many complications is that, after Lucas died and it was assumed the cases could never be prosecuted, most of the evidence was disposed of.
Another challenge is that the art and science of investigation has changed a lot since 1981.
“Cold cases in general are hard to solve,” he said.
