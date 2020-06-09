An Alabama man who has been on the run from federal authorities since 2007 was finally captured at a Baytown trailer park May 28.
The U.S. Marshals Service of the Southern District of Alabama reported that its marshals, assisted by other U.S. Marshals units, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Baytown Police Department arrested Norman Young, 53, at a trailer occupied by his ex-wife.
On Monday he remained in the Federal Detention Center in downtown Houston awaiting his return to Mobile to face charges of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute marijuana greater than 1,000 kilograms (about 2,200 pounds); possession with intent to distribute marijuana and forfeiture.
According to a U.S. Marshals press release, Young has been a wanted fugitive since the DEA tried to serve a warrant for his arrest on his 40-acre property in northwest Mobile County in 2007.
He was allegedly the key figure involved with at least two Mexican drug trafficking organizations. According to the indictment, he was instrumental in funneling large quantities of marijuana into the U.S. through Mobile County to locations in Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi with proceeds in the millions of dollars.
Recently information was developed that his ex-wife was living in the Baytown area working as a contractor and that Young was still in close contact with her. Deputy U.S. Marshals conducted surveillance and observed Young in the camper.
He was taken into custody without incident.
