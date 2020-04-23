Road Rage I
A woman reported being assaulted by another woman after a minor traffic accident in the area of Highway 146 and North Alexander Drive about 8:15 Monday morning.
She told police she bumped the car in front of her, which was stopped. The woman in the other car, she said, got out and came back to her car, opened the driver side door and punched her in the face several times before getting back into her own vehicle and driving off.
The suspect was described as a black woman in her late 20s to early 30s, medium build and about 5 feet 6 or 7 inches tall. She had braids and was driving a blue Subaru Forester with paper tags.
Road Rage II
A 32-year-old Baytown man identified as Jeremy Fallin was charged with assault and driving while intoxicated after a confrontation in the Taco Bell drive-thru about 9:45 p.m. Monday.
Police report that Fallin hit a vehicle that was stopped in line in front of him then began shouting at the driver of the stopped vehicle to pull up.
When the driver did not move fast enough, Fallin reportedly tried to drive around him, causing his own vehicle to get stuck in the grass between the drive-thru lane and Rollingbrook Drive.
When the other driver pulled around to the parking lot area, police said, Fallin ran over to him and tried to assault him. However, the other driver defended himself by striking Fallin one time in the forehead.
Arrested again
A 24-year-old Baytown man identified as Tyler Lindemann was arrested on an outstanding warrant after police were called to a disturbance in the 7400 block of Eastpoint Boulevard about 11:50 p.m. Monday.
According to the Harris County District Clerk website, Lindemann was wanted for a aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in the Highlands area April 2. At the time of that robbery, he was out after posting bail on a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in Baytown Feb. 3.
Thefts
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 3100 block of Decker Drive Sunday.
• Someone stole 24 tires off semi trailers parked at a company in the 700 bk. of S. Main St. Sunday. night.
• Copper was reported stolen from a business in the 6900 block of Interstate 10 Monday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1500 block of North Main Street Monday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 4400 block of Garth Road Monday afternoon.
• Phones were reported stolen from a business in the 3600 block of Garth Road about 2 p.m. Tuesday.
• A white 2018 Dodge Challenger was reported stolen from the 2800 block of West Baker Road Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.