At 3:28 p.m. Friday afternoon, Mont Belvieu 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call of visible fire and smoke coming from the Barbers Hill Primary School located at 9606 Eagle Dr.
The Mont Belvieu Fire Department responded with Engines 1 and 2, Ladder 1, Booster 1, and Medic 2. MBFD crews made a roof attack on the visible flame and also sent an interior crew to investigate. The interior crew pulled the ceiling and encountered heavy smoke, but no flame. The roof crew found that the fire was trying to run down the void in the eave of the roof.
MBFD firefighters were able to get ahead of the running flames, hold its position, and ultimately extinguish the fire. Crews were able to call “fire out” at 4:29 p.m.
There were no occupants inside the structure as the building is currently under renovation. No firefighters were injured during the incident.
The preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire was a lightning strike.
Old River-Winfree Volunteer Fire Department, Cove Fire Rescue, and the Beach City Volunteer Fire Department assisted in the fire.
