A second vehicle accident has occurred in as many weeks along Highway 124.
Two vehicles struck each other head-on Sunday. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the accident but did not report if anyone was injured or killed.
Last week, four people were killed on the same stretch of road, just south of Winnie. Kaiden Vinson, 17, was driving a Honda when it drifted over into the other lane, striking another vehicle driven by 20-year-old Kathy Torres Garza. Vinson, Garza, and two others, 20-year-old Peyton Chapman and 19-year-old William Taylor, were killed.
Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne has warned State Highway 124, known as “the beach highway,” routinely has bumper-to-bumper traffic every summer weekend.
“Don’t drink and drive, wear your safety belts and avoid passing due to heavy traffic,” Hawthorne said.
—
A second vehicle accident has occurred in as many weeks along Highway 124.
Two vehicles struck each other head-on Sunday. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the accident but did not report if anyone was injured or killed.
Last week, four people were killed on the same stretch of road, just south of Winnie. Kaiden Vinson, 17, was driving a Honda when it drifted over into the other lane, striking another vehicle driven by 20-year-old Kathy Torres Garza. Vinson, Garza, and two others, 20-year-old Peyton Chapman and 19-year-old William Taylor, were killed.
Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne has warned State Highway 124, known as “the beach highway,” routinely has bumper-to-bumper traffic every summer weekend.
“Don’t drink and drive, wear your safety belts and avoid passing due to heavy traffic,” Hawthorne said.
—Matt Hollis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.