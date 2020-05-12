The City of Baytown is looking for a bit of give and take this week as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the world.
This week, the city will hold a blood drive and a mask giveaway in order to help continue moving forward during a very unsteady time.
The blood drive begins today and goes through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the community center auditorium, 2407 Market Street, and the one-time use disposable masks distribution is from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Wayne Gray Sports Complex, 5300 East Road, where one mask per person will be provided via drive through access.
The blood drive, being co-hosted with Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, will take donors by appointment only over the three days. To make appointments for today visit https://www.giveblood.org/where-to-donate/mobile-drives/by-date/ and look under the May 12 date for the Baytown location. The same steps can be taken for Wednesday (May 13) and Thursday (May 14) to make an appointment to be a donor.
All Blood Center staff will have masks on (as should donors) as they perform their duties and all computers and equipment will be disinfected after each donor use, according Yvette Alvarado, marketing & special events coordinator, who added the hope is to bring in at least 20 donors per day, but more would be gladly appreciated.
The stress balls used to help during the donation will be used once. The donor may keep the item or discard it once the process is completed.
The blood center has been conducting drives in this manner during the Stay-At-Home order. Since it is an emergency response organization, it has strict guidelines to maintain for general public health safety, according to Alvarado.
“We can ensure that the minimum number of donors are in the space at one collective time,” she said. “These individuals will all be six feet or more apart from each other at all times.”
Donors should have their screening completed before coming to the appointment and must be done the same day as the donation.
It is recommended that donors eat and hydrate before donating, bring an ID with full name and a completed screening QSR code or print out. A donor ID is not required to complete the survey.
Donations will serve over 170 medical facilities in the Greater Houston area. The collected blood stays in Baytown and is used by the hospital, some EMS vendors, and life flight, according to Alvarado.
Alvarado added that despite the pandemic taking center stage in medicinal focus today, the reality is other circumstances and needs still arise and those include accidents, surgeries and various treatments still require blood donations.
State rep Briscoe Cain and Harris County Constable Sherman Eagleton have partnered with the city to be on-site at the mask giveaway and to assist in the process.
The city expects to pass out approximately 3,000 in that time.
“The City of Baytown is happy to host this event to provide masks to our citizens who weren’t able to obtain them on their own,” Baytown mayor Brandon Capetillo said. “Our overall goal is for our citizens to remain safe and virus-free and these masks are one tool to help make that happen.”
