By Matt Hollis
Texas Department of Transportation representatives gave a short rundown of projects happening in the area, including the roadwork at FM 3180 and Interstate 10 during a West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce meeting Tuesday.
Noel Salac, TxDOT area engineer for the Beaumont District, spoke to members about the $35 million project.
“I had the fortune of being involved as we were developing that project,” Salac said. “I have heard some of the issues.”
Salac said he has met with Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne and Stan Frazier, Assistant Superintendent for Barbers Hill ISD Planning and Operations about the construction.
“It was pointed at times, but we are well on our way to getting that project done,” Salac said. “Right now, we actually have 3180 closed down at I-10 and traffic pushed out to FM 565, interchanging the Highway 99 interchange.”
All traffic is being diverted to a turnaround at FM 565 and Highway 99.
“We have made some tremendous progress,” Salac said. “We started working on the bridge earlier this year, and it has really taken off. We are hoping to get some aesthetic work done soon.”
Salac said TxDOT is trying to complete the final phases of concrete pavement on the project.
“Hopefully, this week or sometime next week, we are going to get traffic moved from 3180 to I-10 to bridge,” he said. “Our big goal will be to get 3180 built underneath I-10.”
The project involves demolishing the FM 3180 overpass and building a new one over I-10. Once the overpass is complete, the center span construction is set to begin on the new I-10 main lane structure crossing FM 3180 in August. Work on the temporary lanes for FM 3180 will begin this summer with the north and south traffic reopening by early August. Construction on the road’s permanent main lanes will start this fall, with traffic being moved to the new pavement in the summer of 2021.
“We are on track with it now,” Salac said. “We really appreciate the patience of the community.”
Roberto Rodriguez, project manager for State Highway 99, spoke about the eastern portion of the Grand Parkway, some of which is in Chambers County and Baytown.
For the 37.5-mile stretch of the parkway, called Segments H and I-1, that goes from I-69 to I-10 East, a two-to-four toll lane facility is being proposed, Rodriguez said.
Another portion, referred to as Segment 1-2A, is 8.7 miles long and extends from I-10 east to FM 1405. It has an existing four-lane toll facility. There are proposed upgrades to the TxDOT intelligent transportation system, an advanced highway advisory radio system where special radio receivers tune themselves to stations that carry traffic, safety and other information. There are plans to install tolling equipment as well as work on a Fisher Road overpass.
For Segment I-2B, a 6.1-mile stretch of road from FM 1405 to Highway 146, there is also a proposed new four-toll lane facility.
Rodriguez said for the work on Highway 146 to I-10, dirt is being hauled for the embankment. This is ongoing. Concrete is also going to be poured for the paving of the mainline and ramps. This will happen later this year and continue through mid-2021.
In the Highway 146 area, Rodriguez said an abandoned refiner is being demolished, with work finishing in August. Utility works will continue through the end of the year. The shafts drilling should be complete in August. The substructure, beam decks, and retaining walls are expected to be finished in spring of 2021.
Rodriguez said the substructure for the work on FM 565 is complete. The retaining walls are going up and should be complete in early 2021, with the beams and decks finishing around the same time. TxDOT workers will install traffic switches in early to mid-2021.
