Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne took to social media to remind people that the Executive Order concerning social distancing carries the weight of law and is punishable by a fine or jail time.
He said his office has issued summonses for people to appear before a judge for violating the order and will continue to do so. In a press conference Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott issued a statewide order similar to that already in place in Chambers County and granted authority to all law enforcement officers in the state to enforce it.
Hawthorne said that for enforcement purposes any gathering in a private home that includes anyone outside the immediate household is a violation of the social distancing order.
“I find it very irresponsible that people would disregard the County Judge’s Order, putting themselves and others at risk by possibly spreading the COVID-19 virus,” he said. “This is a conservative county that has always supported our president, governor and county judge, so I hope that our citizens will not put our deputies and other police officers in harm’s way.”
Hawthorne also noted that the virus situation has increased the number of calls to 911, so he asked than non-emergency calls—which include reports of Executive Order violations—be made to 409-267-2500. That is also the number for animal service calls.
