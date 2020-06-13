A 20-year-old Highlands man, Ryan Goodrum, was charged with murder Wednesday in the shooting death of 25-year-old Eric Wheeler in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 1000 block of North Main Street in Highlands Tuesday.
The homicide occurred during what a Sheriff’s Office press release described as a drug transaction.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Neighbors Emergency Center in Crosby about 6 p.m. Thursday with the report that a shooting victim had been brought in by private vehicle and pronounced dead.
According to the criminal complaint filed with the Harris County District Clerk, Wheeler and others met Goodrum after arranging to purchase drugs from him but tried to rob him.
When one pointed a pistol at Goodrum, who responded by firing into the vehicle, fatally wounding him.
